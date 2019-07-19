The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Areas 1 and 2
• July 7 — Shana Koyiyumptewa, 33, of Winslow, was arrested at Clear Creek, South of Highway 99 in Winslow, for aggravated DUI, aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated assault on a paramedic, child abuse and endangerment.
— Nellie Wagner, 65, of Indian Wells, was arrested at 137 West Arizona Street in Holbrook, for consumption of alcohol in public. Wagner was cited and released.
— Shawri Leyba, 26, of Concho, was arrested at 137 West Arizona Street in Holbrook, for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court for disobeying a lawful court order on an original charge of DUI.
• July 8 — Deputies responded to Joseph City, for multiple fires near the interstate. After the fires were extinguished, deputies were able to collect multiple clues and evidence for possible arson. The investigation is ongoing.
• July 10 — Deputies responded to Clear Creek, South of Highway 99 in Winslow, for an abandoned boat that had reportedly been there for several hours. The Winslow dive team assisted by canvasing the area in the area around the boat. The owner of the boat was later located, from a tip given by a citizen.
• July 11 — Kyle Mahle, 32, of Keams Canyon, was arrested on 400 Transcon Lane in Winslow, for driving on a suspended driver’s license and one valid misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply on an original charge of DUI. Mahle was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• July 12 — Linda Ordinola, 29, of Show Low, was arrested at 100 East Code Talkers Drive in Holbrook, for aggravated assault on a detention officer. Ordinola was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
Areas 3, 4, 5 and 6
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• July 8 — Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Village Circle in White Mountain Lakes about a child custody issue. After an investigation Wendi Nelson, 41, of Show Low, was criminally cited for interfering with a court order. Nelson was released from the scene.
• July 12 — Deputies responded to the 5400 block of N. White Antelope Road in Snowflake, about a domestic violence issue. After investigating Ralph Dunnagan, 56, of Snowflake, was arrested for aggravated harassment domestic violence. Dunnagan was booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
— Deputies stopped a vehicle on SR 260 at about mile post 344 in Show Low for a civil infraction. After investigation Annette Quintana, 50, of Rio Rancho, was arrested for DUI.
• July 13 — Deputies responded to the corner of Homested Road and South Lake Road in Lakeside about an intoxicated woman in the road. After an investigation Darilynn Bahlen, 25, of Whiteriver, was arrested for being a public nuisance and failing to identify herself to law enforcement. Bahlen was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
ATV/Motorcycle operators, remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteer’s handle house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc. Call the sheriff’s office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information that would assist the sheriff’s office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532-6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.