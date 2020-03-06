The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 3
• No arrests made during this week
Area 4
• Feb. 25 — Navajo County Deputies responded to the 5400 block of Hay Hollow Road in Snowflake regarding a domestic violence incident. Cheryle Edwards, 73, of Snowflake, was arrested for simple assault and disorderly conduct per domestic violence. Edwards was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
Area 5 and 6
• Feb. 26 — A deputy conducted a traffic stop at the 3000 block of Porter Mountain Road in Lakeside for a civil traffic violation. Upon completion of the traffic stop, Tanya Tortice, 48, of McNary, was arrested for a valid and confirmed warrant for her arrest. Tortice was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— A deputy conducted a traffic stop at the 4000 block of Porter Mountain Road in Lakeside for a civil traffic violation. Jason Roman, 21, of Lakeside, was arrested on a valid and confirmed warrant for his arrest. Roman was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Feb. 27 — A deputy conducted a traffic stop at State Route 260 and Mountain Gait Trail in Lakeside for a civil traffic violation. Upon completion of the traffic stop, Stacey Kaye, 34, of Keams Canyon, was arrested on a valid and confirmed warrant for her arrest. Kaye was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Feb. 28 —A deputy conducted a traffic stop at State Route 260 and Hansen Lane in Lakeside for a civil traffic violation. Upon completion of the traffic stop, Jose Perez, 20, of Whiteriver, was arrested on a valid and confirmed warrant for his arrest. Perez was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Feb. 29 — A deputy conducted a traffic stop at Homestead Road at Mountain View Drive for a civil traffic violation. Upon completion of the traffic stop, Donald Toney, 67, of Lakeside, was arrested for DUI with a BrAC of .162 which is twice the legal limit. Toney was issued a criminal citation with promise to appear in court on a later date and turned over to a responsible party.
ATV/Motorcycle operators,remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers Director for your community.
Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532-6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
