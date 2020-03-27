The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 3
• March 16 — A Navajo County Deputy conduced a traffic stop on Pulp Mill Rd at milepost 6 near Clay Springs. David Dutcher, 40, of Clay Springs, was arrested for a valid warrant for criminal trespass. Dutcher was transported and booked into the NCSO Jail Annex in Show Low.
— A deputy conducted a traffic stop near the 1500 block of Mainline Rd in Heber. During the stop Anthony Payne, 36, of Pinetop, was arrested for driving on a suspended license and driving without an interlock device. Payne was transported and booked into the NCSO Jail Annex in Show Low.
• March 20 — Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Thousand Pines Dr in Overgaard, for a report of a disorderly subject. During the investigation Ricky Brewer, 34, of Overgaard was arrested for disorderly conduct and public nuisance. Brewer was transported and booked into the NCSO Holbrook Jail.
Area 5 and 6
• March 17 — A deputy conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 near Show Low Lake Rd in Lakeside. Payton Slick, 18, of Whiteriver, was arrested for underage DUI and underage consumption. Jeff Kee, 19, of Whiteriver, was arrested for underage consumption. Both subjects were transported and booked into the NCSO Jail Annex in Show Low.
• March 19 — A deputy made a welfare check contact in the area of State Route 260 and Lockwood Dr in Lakeside. During the contact, Javier Martinez, 21, of Show Low was arrested for DUI charges. Martinez was cited and released with a promise to appear upon completion of the investigation.
ATV/Motorcycle operators, remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers handles house watches as part of their services and extends this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc. Call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information which would assist the sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.