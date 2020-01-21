The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Jan. 7 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Andrew Anzures, 29, of Winslow, at the Winslow Justice Court for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Winslow Justice Court for failure to appear on original charges of assault and disorderly conduct. Anzures was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Jan. 8 — Logan Garrett, 19, of Winslow, was cited and released on Third Street at Colorado Avenue, charged with driving on a suspended driver’s license.
• Jan. 9 — Amethyst Sohn, 20, of Joseph City, was arrested in Joseph City, for false reporting to law enforcement, criminal damage, resisting arrest, underage consumption and three valid misdemeanor warrants out of the Flagstaff Municipal Court for Post Adjudication Rules of Criminal Procedure on original charges of disorderly conduct and underage consumption. Sohn was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Jan. 10 — Darrel Begaye, 28, of Holbrook, was arrested at 100 East Code Talkers Drive in Holbrook for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for failure to comply on original charges of DUI. Begaye was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Marcus Jackson, 26, of Birdsprings, was arrested at 100 East Code Talkers Drive in Holbrook for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for failure to comply on original charges of liquor violation and violation of promise to appear. Jackson was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Myrtis Rockwell, 46, of Indian Wells, was arrested on Joy Nevin at Ninth Avenue in Holbrook for two valid misdemeanor warrants out of the Holbrook Justice Court, both for failure to appear on original charges of disorderly conduct and public consumption. Rockwell was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Erick Jimson, 42, of Holbrook, was arrested on Joy Nevin at Ninth Avenue in Holbrook for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for failure to comply on original charge of public consumption. Jimson was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Adam Sample, 27, of Holbrook, was arrested at 100 East Code Talkers Drive in Holbrook for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for failure to comply on original charges of shoplifting. Sample was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Brian Sample, 24, of Holbrook, was arrested at 100 East Code Talkers Drive in Holbrook for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for failure to comply on original charges of disorderly conduct. Sample was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Jan. 11 — Robert Mann, 52, of Holbrook, was arrested on North 4th Avenue at Arizona Street in Holbrook for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for failure to comply on original charges of assault. Mann was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
