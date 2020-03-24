The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• March 8 — A traffic stop was conducted on State Route 77 at Mile post 386 outside of Holbrook, which resulted in Chrystian Townsley, 32, from Sioux City, Iowa, being arrested for excessive speed, driving on a suspended driver’s license, and possession of a suspended driver’s license. Chrystian was issued a criminal citation and released on scene.
— Deputies were dispatched to the area of Bushman Acres in Winslow, for the report of several juveniles under the influence of illicit drugs. Deputies contacted several families in the Winslow area to investigate and check welfare of all parties involved. All juveniles contacted, were evaluated, and were in good health. Information obtained was forwarded to the Major Crimes and Apprehension Team. Pending further investigation.
• March 14 — Michelle Linstra, 46, from Winslow, was arrested in the 8800 block of South Highway 99 in Winslow, for assault domestic violence, criminal damage domestic violence and disorderly conducted domestic violence. During an altercation with the victim Michelle threw several items striking the victim causing non-life threatening injuries and Linstra damaged multiple items inside of the residence. Linstra was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
