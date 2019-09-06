The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Aug. 31 — Lisa Namoki, 48, of Mesa, was arrested on State Route 87 at mile post 349 located in Winslow for driving on a suspended/canceled/revoked driver’s license.
The activity listed below is from Navajo County Sheriff’s Deputies assistance on the Navajo and Hopi Reservations.
• Aug. 26 — An area 7 deputy assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and US Marshals Service (USMS) with attempting to locate and apprehend several wanted fugitives in the Pinon (Dzil Yijiin) area. A total of four wanted fugitives with federal warrants were apprehended.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Claysprings, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Aug. 25 — Deputies responded to the 8600 block of Concho Highway in Snowflake about a disorderly call. After investigation Jessie Reidhead, 34, of Duncan, and Kathrine Lann, 36, of Snowflake, were arrested for disorderly conduct. They were booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Aug. 27 — Deputies stopped a vehicle for a civil traffic violation on SR 260 and Wild Game Trail in Lakeside. After investigation Joshua Magruder, 22, of Vernon, was arrested for DUI, unlawful flight from law enforcement, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Macgruder was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Aug. 30 — Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Zane Grey Blvd in Overgaard about a burglary. After investigation Kyle Thompson, 19, of Overgaard, was arrested for burglary and trespassing. Thompson was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Deputies responded to Scott’s Reservoir camp grounds in Lakeside about a fire in an undesignated camping area. After investigation Michael Ozaeta, 43, of Pinetop, was arrested for drug paraphernalia and a valid arrest warrant. Ozaeta was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Deputies responded to the 700 block of SR 260 in Hondah about a drug issue. After investigation David Ramsey, 49, of Show Low, was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs. Ramsey was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
Any information the general public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting.
ATV/Motorcycle operators, remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
No matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteers handle house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc. Call the sheriff’s office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteer's director for your community.
Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
