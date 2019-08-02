The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• July 21 — Rudy Fischer, 44, of Holbrook, was arrested on the 300 Block of Mariana Drive in Holbrook, for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and one valid felony warrant out of Arizona Department of Corrections for parole violation. Fischer was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Deputies responded to the intersection of Bushman Avenue at French Road in Winslow, for an assault. It was reported a 31-year-old female and a 40-year-old male had both been assaulted by three other unidentified subjects. The female sustained minor injuries, while the male sustained severe injuries but is expected to make a full recovery. During the incident, the victim’s vehicle had also been stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
• July 24 — Henry Nebitsie, 66 of Winslow, was arrested on the 2600 block of Third Street in Winslow, for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Winslow Justice Court for failure to appear on an original charge of trespassing. Nebitsie was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Nelvin Swift, 54 of Whiteriver, was arrested on the 2600 block of Third Street in Winslow, for consuming liquor in public. Swift was cited and released.
— Deputies responded to a fire east of River Road in Woodruff. The fire burned approximately six acres and was determined to be accidental by a subject using a chain saw. The fire was contained and eventually fully extinguished by fire crews. No injuries occurred, and no residences were involved.
