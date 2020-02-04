The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 3
• Jan. 27 — Navajo County Deputies came into contact with Martin Buckley, 50, of Heber, at the 1800 block of Parkview in Heber. Buckley was found to have a valid and confirmed warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for failure to appear on a DUI and was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Jan. 29 — Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Gardenia Street in Heber regarding a disorderly subject. Upon completion of the investigation, Patricia Murgia, 63, of Clay Springs, was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Murgia was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Deputies responded to the 2100 block of Meadow Lane in Overgaard regarding a disorderly subject. Upon completion of the investigation, Alisha Vincent, 36, of Overgaard, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Vincent was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Feb. 1 — A deputy conducted a traffic stop at State Route 260 and Pinedale road for a criminal traffic violation. Upon completion of the investigation, Amy Mcauliffe, 44, of Clay Springs, was arrested for exceeding 85 mph. Mcauliffe was issued a criminal citation with promise to appear in court on a later date.
Area 4
No arrests made.
Area 5 and 6
• Jan. 27 — Deputies responded to the 5900 block of A Street in Lakeside regarding a domestic violence incident. Jacinta Kephart, 55, of Lakeside, was arrested for disorderly conduct per domestic violence. Kephart was issued a criminal citation with promise to appear in court on a later date.
— Deputies responded to the 1400 block of Rim Road in Lakeside regarding a domestic violence incident. Upon completion of the investigation, Charles Hornsby, 66, of Lakeside, was arrested for aggravated assault per domestic violence. Hornsby was transported and booked into the Navajo County jail Annex in Show Low.
• Jan. 30 — Deputies responded to the 5200 block of State Route 260 regarding theft of property. Upon completion of the investigation, Derek Osburn, 25, of Show Low, was arrested for burglary in the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property. Osburn was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
ATV/Motorcycle operators, remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers handles house watches as part of their services and extends this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc. Call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers Director for your community.
Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
