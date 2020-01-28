The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Jan. 12 — Russell Hawes, 60, of Holbrook, was arrested in Holbrook, for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct. Hawes was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Jan. 14 — Beau Spencer, 35, of Indian Wells, was arrested at milepost 1 in Winslow, for possession of drug paraphernalia, one valid felony warrant out of the Coconino County Superior Court for Pre-Adjudication Rule on an original charge of disorderly conduct and two valid misdemeanor warrants out of the Winslow and Holbrook Justice Court for Violation of a court order on original charges of driving on a suspended license. Spencer was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Russell Attakai, 37, of Keams Canyon, was arrested in Holbrook, for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Winslow Justice Court for failure to appear on an original charge of assault. Attakai was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Edison Dixon, 34 of Winslow, was arrested in Holbrook, for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Snowflake Justice Court for failure to appear on an original charge of extreme DUI. Dixon was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Jan. 15 — Vernon Begay, 37, of Keams Canyon, was arrested in Holbrook, for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Winslow Justice Court for disobeying a lawful court order on an original charge of disorderly conduct. Begay was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Cameron Skelly, 28, of Holbrook, was arrested in Holbrook, for possession of marijuana and two valid misdemeanor warrants out of the Holbrook Justice Court for disobeying a lawful court order on original charges of disorderly conduct and shoplifting. Skelly was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Orin Joe, 29, of Ganado, was arrested on State Route 87 at milepost 355 in Winslow, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended driver’s license. Joe was cited and released.
• Jan. 16 — Herringene Cone, 37, of Dilkon, was arrested on State Route 77 at milepost 401 in Holbrook, for driving on a cancelled driver’s license. Cone was cited and released.
• Jan. 17 — Deputies assisted the Holbrook Police Department on State Route 77 at approximately milepost 386 in Holbrook, with a semi-truck that had rolled over. The driver had minor injuries and the investigation was turned over to the Holbrook Police Department.
— Alexander Nunez, 40, of Tempe, was arrested in Holbrook, for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court for aggravated harassment. Nunez was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Jan. 18 — Edna O'Connell, 33, of Concho, was arrested on Highway 180 at milepost 312 in Holbrook, for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for criminal damage. O'Connell was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
