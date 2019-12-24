The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Dec. 9 — Deputies arrested Daniel Rodney, 33, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related threatening and intimidating, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct and domestic violence-related criminal damage.
— Deputies arrested Tyler McCabe, 22, of Lakeside, charged with sexual assault and sexual misconduct with a minor.
— Deputies arrested Kelly Webb, 46, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jack McClaren, age unknown, was also arrested and charged with domestic violence-related disorderly.
• Dec. 12 — Deputies arrested Richard Hickey, 35, of Heber, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
Any information the general public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting.
ATV/Motorcycle operators, remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteers handle house watches as part of their services and is open to those who have part-time homes in the area or leaving on vacation. Call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteers director for your community.
Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
