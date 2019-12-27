The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Dec. 9 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies at the county jail in Holbrook arrested Daniel Fredrick Rodney, 33, of Show Low, charged with threatening and intimidating when he allegedly threatened the life of a deputy while in transport to the. Additional charges have been added.
• Dec. 10 — Deputies cited and released Sheri Harris, 51, of Winslow, charged with driving with a suspended license.
— Deputies arrested Ryan Clifford Baldwin, 47, of Winslow, on a probation violation. He was booked into the Navajo County.
• Dec. 11 — Deputies arrested Raymond Tso, 68, of Winslow, on a warrant out of the Winslow Justice Court for failure to appear on the original charge of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct-fighting. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Dec. 16 — Hunter Harbison, 29, of Show Low, was arrested at 100 E Code Talkers Dr (NCSO Jail) located in Holbrook, for promoting prison contraband, possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. Harbison was currently incarcerated for an unrelated incident and additional charges have been added.
— Tyrell Cayaditto, 20, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, was arrested at Interstate 40 eastbound for criminal speed. Cayaditto was in actual physical control of a vehicle and traveling at 102 mph on Interstate 40. Cayaditto was incarcerated for criminal speed at the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Dec. 17 — Sylvester Nez, 33, of Pinon,was arrested on State Route 77 in Holbrook for exceeding 85 miles per hour. Nez was issued a Criminal Citation in lieu of incarceration.
• Dec. 19 — Cory Steven Spencer, 26) of Show Low, Arizona was arrested at 100 E Code Talkers Dr (NCSO Jail) located in Holbrook, for Destruction or injury to a public jail after he damaged the function of a sprinkler head. Cory was already incarcerated for unrelated charges. Cory was incarcerated once again at the Navajo County Jail.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Claysprings, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. The following are some of the calls for service for the week of December 15, 2019 through December 21,2019.
• Dec. 15 — Deputies responded to the 400 block of Fox Lane in Lakeside reference a domestic violence incident. After investigation, Dean Baca, 54, of Lakeside, was arrested for hindering prosecution and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ian Simpson, 39, of Show Low was arrested for valid warrants our of Apache County. Jennifer Simpson, 41, of Show Low was arrested for valid warrants out of Apache County. All three persons were booked into the Navajo County Show Low Annex.
• Dec. 16 — Deputies responded to the 6200 block of Moccasin Trail in Show Low to assist the Constable. After investigation, Kathryn Durand, 67, was arrested for a valid warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court. Durand was booked into the Navajo County Show Low Annex.
— Deputies performed a traffic stop at White Mountain Road at Pine Dawn for displaying a mandatory insurance suspended license plate. After investigation, Nicholas Peterson, 34 of Lakeside, was arrested for possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Joshua King, 34, of Lakeside, was arrested for a valid felony warrant, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both Nicholas and Joshua were booked into the Navajo County Show Low Annex.
• Dec. 17 — Deputies responded to the 8400 block of Ortega Drive in White Mountain Lake reference a domestic violence incident. After investigation, Brandi Young, 43, of White Mountain Lake was arrested for aggravated assault of a minor DV, child abuse DV, and disorderly conduct DV. Young was booked into the Navajo County Show Low Annex.
If you have any information that would assist the sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532-6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
