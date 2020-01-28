The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 3
• Jan. 19 — Navajo County Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Buckskin Canyon Road in Heber to assist Navajo County Probation. Upon completion of the investigation, Terrance Cochran, 31, of Heber, was being investigated for probation violations and being in possession of a deadly weapon while being a prohibited possessor. On Jan. 25, Deputies arrested Terrance for a warrant for probation violation and for prohibited possessor. Terrance was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook
• Jan. 25 — Deputies came into contact with Rachelle Arthur, 28, of Heber at the 3300 block of Buckskin Road in Heber. Arthur was arrested for a valid and confirmed warrant for her arrest. She was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
Area 4
• Jan. 19 — A deputy conducted a traffic stop at Highway 77 at milepost 356 in Snowflake. Matthew Dare, 21, of Taylor, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. Dare was issued a criminal citation with promise to appear in court on a later date.
• Jan. 23 — A deputy conducted a traffic stop at Pinedale Road and Harvest Court in Snowflake. Richard McNeil, 33, of Taylor, was arrested for open container inside of vehicle, consuming liquor while driving and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .173 which is twice the legal limit. McNeil was issued a criminal citation with promise to appear in court on a later date.
Area 5 and 6
• Jan. 20 — A deputy conducted a traffic stop at Little Mormon Lake Road at milepost 3. Joseph Holt-Peterson, 33, of Show Low was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also arrested was Jennifer Stone, 34, of Concho, for possession of drug paraphernalia and a valid and confirmed warrant for her arrest for probation violation. Holt-Peterson and Stone were transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Jan. 23 — A deputy conducted a traffic stop at State Route 260 and Woolford Road in Show Low. Naomi Williams, 34, of Show Low was arrested for driving on a suspended driver license. Williams was issued a criminal citation with promise to appear in court on a later date.
— Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Johnson Street in Lakeside regarding a domestic violence incident. Candice Espinosa, 18, of Show Low, was arrested for disorderly conduct per domestic violence and false reporting to law enforcement. Espinosa was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Jan. 25 — Deputies came into contact with Jesse Eden, 34, of Show Low at State Route 260 and Bear Run in Lakeside. Eden was later arrested for a valid and confirmed warrant for his arrest. He was transported and booked into the Navajo County jail Annex in Show Low.
ATV/Motorcycle operators, remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Also remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteers handles house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area and those leaving on vacation etc. Call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteer director for your community.
Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
