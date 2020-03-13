The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 3
• March 2 — Navajo County Deputies responded to Buckskin Road at Rim Lakes Drive in Heber regarding an assault. Ian Colwell, 41, of Heber, was arrested for disorderly conduct, assault and driving on a suspended driver license. Ian was issued a criminal citation with promise to appear in court on a later date.
• March 3 — Navajo County Deputies responded to the Family Dollar in Heber regarding a shoplifting. Nylen Locust, 29, of Tucson, was arrested for shoplifting. Nylen was issued a criminal citation with promise to appear in court on a later date.
Area 4
• March 4 — Deputies responded to the 8400 block of Ortega Drive in Show Low regarding a 911 hang up. Audra Waddell, 23, of Show Low, was arrested for a valid and confirmed warrant for her arrest. Audra was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
Area 5 and 6
• March 1 — Deputies responded to the 800 block of White Mountain Road in Show Low regarding a domestic violence incident. Jennifer Lindsey, 38, of Show Low, was arrested for disorderly conduct and threatening and intimidating per domestic violence. Lindsey was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• March 4 — A deputy conducted a traffic stop at US 60 and First Knoll Cinder pit in Show Low for a civil traffic violation. Richard Demetrio, 27, of Bakersfield, California, and Mario Morales-Rosa, 38, of Bakersfield, California, were both arrested for transportation of marijuana for sale, possession of marijuana for sale and possession of marijuana. Both Demetrio and Morales-Rosa were transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• March 5 — Deputies responded with Department of Child Safety to the 2400 block of Running Bear Road in Lakeside regarding illegal drugs. Kellie Colonna, 37, of Lakeside and Shawn Reese, 39, of Lakeside, were both arrested for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse. Both Colonna and Reese were transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• March 7 — A deputy conducted a traffic stop at State Route 260 and Lockwood Drive in Lakeside for a civil traffic violation. Upon completion of the traffic stop, Robert Carmichael, 56, of Show Low was arrested for driving on a suspended driver license. Carmichael was issued a criminal citation with promise to appear in court on a later date.
