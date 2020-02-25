The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Feb. 9 — Jesse Eden, 34, of Show Low, was arrested at 100 East Code Talkers Drive in Holbrook, for destruction of a public jail and one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct. Eden was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Yong Pak, 60, of Holbrook, was arrested on Boyse Road in Perkins Valley, for disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing in the third degree. Pak was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Feb. 10 — Deputies responded to North Park Drive at approximately milepost 6 in Winslow, for a single vehicle accident. The vehicle was unoccupied when located. The investigation is ongoing.
• Feb. 12 — Andrew Hemerling, 19, of Holbrook, was arrested on State Route 77 at milepost 388 in Holbrook, for taking the identity of another and one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for failure to comply on an original charge of aggressive driving. Hemerling was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Jessie Miles, 38, of Holbrook, was arrested at 100 East Code Talkers Drive in Holbrook, for aggravated assault on a correctional officer. Miles was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Feb. 15 — Elton Begay, 43, of Saint Michaels, was arrested on the 1900 Block of Holbrook, for aggravated DUI, extreme DUI, DUI- above a 0.08, DUI- slightest degree and possession of an open container in a vehicle. Begay was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Claysprings, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. The following are some of the calls for service for the week of February 9, 2020 through February 15, 2020.
Area 3
• No arrests made during this week
Area 4
• Feb. 10 — Navajo County Deputies responded to the 4400 block of Sorrel Road regarding a disorderly subject. Upon completion of the investigation, Christopher Cannell, 39, of Snowflake, was arrested for disorderly conduct per domestic violence. Cannell was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
Area 5 and 6
• Feb. 10 — Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Robin Court in Show Low, regarding a subject who had broke into a residence. Upon completion of the investigation, Ramon Muniz, 25, of Lakeside, was arrested for assault per domestic violence and criminal trespass. Muniz was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Feb. 13 — Deputies came into contact with Brandon Swenson at the 5000 block of Cub Lake Road in Show Low. Deputies knew Swenson had a valid and confirmed warrant for his arrest. Deputies arrested Swenson on his warrants. He was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532-6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.