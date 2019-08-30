The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Claysprings, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Aug. 18 — Deputies stopped a vehicle for criminal speed on SR 77 and White Mountain Lake Road in Show Low. After investigation Peter Portz, 40, of Show Low, was arrested for aggravated DUI. Peter booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Aug. 23 — Deputies responded to the 8900 block of Happy Trail in White Mountain Lakes about a domestic violence situation. After investigation Karen Goodwin, 51, of Show Low, was arrested for aggravated assault on a minor. Goodwin was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Meadow Lane in Heber about a threatening call. After investigation Brandon Nabors, 30, of Overgaard, was arrested for threatening and intimidation. Nabors was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Aug. 24 — Deputies responded to Rainbow Lake Road and Larson Road about a single vehicle accident. After investigation Sean Harmon, 28, of Oracle, was arrested for DUI. Harmon was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532-6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
ATV/Motorcycle operators remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc. Call the sheriff’s office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteer’s director for your community.
Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
