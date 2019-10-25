The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Oct. 14 — Larin Davis Johnson, 28, of Indian Wells, was arrested on State Route 77 milepost 402 for three misdemeanor warrants out of the Holbrook Justice Court for disobeying a lawful court order on the original charge of DUI, liquor in vehicle and criminal trespass. Johnson was incarcerated at the Navajo County Jail.
• Oct. 17 – Devin Earl Yowytewa, 19, of Winslow, was arrested at 4600 block of Coopertown Road for a misdemeanor warrant out of the Winslow Justice Court and underage consumption of intoxicating beverage. Yowytewa had a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on the original charges of disorderly conduct, fighting. Yowytewa was incarcerated at the Navajo County Jail.
