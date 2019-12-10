The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Nov. 25 — Deputies into the 4300 block of State Route 260 in Lakeside for a disorderly subject. Adrian Miller, 33, of Lakeside, was arrested for domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct. Adrian was booked into the NCSO Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Deputies in the 4400 block of Mountain View Road in Snowflake arrested Leslie Jordan, 22, of Snowflake, charged with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drug paraphernalia, and possession of prescription only drugs. Jordan was booked into the NCSO Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of the Deuce of Clubs in Show Low arrested William McCarver, 76, of Snowflake, charged with failure to provide proof of identification, failure to provide truthful name to peace officer and resisting arrest. He was also arrested for a separate incident charged with trespassing and violating a court order. He was booked into the NCSO Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Deputies in the 1900 block of Rainbow Lake Place in Lakeside arrested. Jeffery Kilcoin, 32, of Show Low, charged with domestic violence-related aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment, and criminal damage. He was booked into the NCSO Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Nov. 27 — Deputies in the 8300 block of Ridge Drive in Show Low arrested Jeremiah Beavers, 35, of Show Low, charged with harassment. He was booked into the NCSO Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Deputies in the 300 block of Pinecone Drive in Lakeside arrested Samantha May, 25, of Tucson, charged with domestic violence-related assault, domestic violence-related disorderly conduct, and on a warrant for disobeying a court order. She was booked into the NCSO Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Deputies in the 2700 block of Robin Court in Lakeside arrested Ramon Muniz Jr., 24, of Lakeside, charged with domestic violence-related criminal damage. He was booked into the NCSO Jail Annex in Show Low.
Any information the general public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting.
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/motorcycle.
Remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteers handles house watches as part of their services and extends this service to those who have part-time homes in the area and those leaving on vacation etc. Call the sheriff’s office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteer director for your community.
