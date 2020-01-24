The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. The following are some of the calls for service for the week of January 12, 2019 through January 18, 2020.
Area 3
• Jan. 18 — Navajo County Deputies responded to the 3300 block of Timberlake Drive in Heber regarding a disorderly subject. Timothy Melchisedech, 54, of Overgaard, was arrested for disorderly conduct per domestic violence.
Area 4
• Jan. 17 — Deputies responded to the 9000 block of Juniper Berry Trail in Snowflake, regarding domestic violence. Kelly Dahlen, 62, of Snowflake, was arrested for disorderly conduct per domestic violence. Dahlen was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
Area 5 and 6
• Jan. 12 — Deputies responded to the 4100 block of Qual Avenue in Show Low regarding domestic violence. Tina Salinas, 37, of Show Low and Elliot Vanderslice, 37, of Show Low, were both arrested. Salinas was arrested for false reporting to law enforcement and disorderly conduct per domestic violence. Vanderslice was arrested for disorderly conduct per domestic violence. Both Salinas and Vanderslice were transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Jan. 13 — A deputy conducted a traffic stop at State Route 260 and Bear Run in Lakeside for a civil traffic violation. Curtis Chambers, 40, of Show Low was arrested for driving a suspended/canceled driver license. Chambers was issued a criminal citation with promise to appear in court on a later date.
• Jan. 14 — A deputy conducted a traffic stop at US 60 and Bourdon Ranch Road for a civil traffic violation. David Zumwalt, 66, of Eloy, was arrested for having an open container inside his vehicle. Zumwalt was issued a criminal citation with promise to appear in court on a later date.
— Deputies responded to the 4300 block of State Route 260 regarding a violation of a court order. Upon completion of the investigation, Jody Venturini, 51, of Lakeside, was arrested for violation of a court order. Reina Kalt, 33, of Lakeside, was arrested for false reporting to law enforcement. Both Kalt and Venturini were transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Jan. 16 — Deputies responded to the 800 block of White Mountain Drive in Show Low regarding domestic violence. Upon completion of the investigation, Jennifer Lindsey, 38, of Surprise was arrested for disorderly conduct and threatening and intimidating per domestic violence. Lindsey was also arrested for a valid and confirmed warrant for her arrest on initial charges of assault and disorderly conduct per domestic violence. Lindsey was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
• A deputy conducted a traffic stop at 4500 block of W. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside for a civil traffic violation. Jody Venturini, 51, of Lakeside, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. Venturini was issued a criminal citation with promise to appear in court on a later date.
• Jan. 17 — Deputies responded to the 8500 block of Jackrabbit Drive in Show Low regarding a domestic violence incident. Dave Fisher, 51, of Show Low, was arrested for aggravated assault, kidnapping and attempted murder in the second degree. Fisher was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
