The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. The following are some of the calls for service for the week of October 27, 2019 through November 2, 2019.
• Oct. 27 — Deputies responded to the 3800 block of Cortez Road in Snowflake reference an order of protection violation. After further investigation, Andy Orr, 43, of Snowflake, was arrested for violation of a court order. Orr was booked into the Navajo County Show Low Annex.
• Oct. 28 — Deputies responded to the 300 block of Pinecone Dr in Lakeside to contact Samantha May, 24, of Lakeside, reference valid warrants. May was arrested for the valid warrant and booked into the Navajo County Show Low Annex.
• Oct. 29 — Deputies responded to the 2200 block of SR260 in Overgaard reference a road rage incident. After investigation, Tabitha Bush, 23, of Overgaard, was arrested for assault. Bush was cited and released from the scene.
— Deputies performed a traffic stop at White Mountain Boulevard and Burke Lane for speed. After investigation the driver, Sheena Joe, 36, of Winslow, was arrested for driving with a cancelled license. Sheena was cited and released from the scene.
• Oct. 30 — Deputies responded to the 6000 block of F Street in Lakeside reference a disturbance at the residence. After investigation, Jayson Smith, 19, of Pinetop, was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal damage. Smith was booked into the Navajo County Show Low Annex.
• Oct. 31 — Deputies conducted a field interview in the Snowflake area. Upon further investigation, David Turner, 48, of Snowflake, was arrested for a valid warrant. Upon arresting Turner, two more charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were added. Turner was booked into the Navajo County Show Low Annex.
— Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Highway 277 in Heber reference a domestic violence incident. After investigation, Anna Dehut, 45, of Heber, was arrested for disorderly conduct DV, and criminal damage DV. Dehut was booked into the Navajo County Show Low Annex.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532-6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
ATV/Motorcycle operators, remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
