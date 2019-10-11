The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Sept. 29 — Johnnie Joe Gurule, 50, of Winslow, was arrested at Navajo County Jail, 100 E Code Talkers Dr in Holbrook, for the destruction to a public jail after he used a hard-plastic meal tray to brake a glass cell window. Gurule was already incarcerated on an unrelated case but was incarcerated once again for the damage he caused.
• Oct. 1 — Ignacio Diaz, 55, of Winslow, was arrested in Winslow, for a valid misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of the Winslow Justice Court on the original charge of driving on a suspended/cancelled/revoked license. Diaz was incarcerated at the Navajo County Jail.
Oct. 2 — James Hobart Porter, 38, of Saint Johns, was arrested at the Navajo County Jail, 100 E Code Talkers Dr in Holbrook for probation violation. Porter was already incarcerated on an unrelated incident but was rebooked into the Navajo County Jail.
Oct. 3 — Shawn Plowman, 40, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, was arrested at the Navajo County Jail, a100 E. Code Talkers Dr. in Holbrook for two valid felony warrants for first degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon out of the Winslow Justice Court. Plowman was rebooked at the Navajo County Jail.
• Oct. 4 — Sanford Berry Thomas, 28, of Flagstaff, was arrested at Navajo County Jail, 100 E Code Talkers Drive in Holbrook, for two valid misdemeanor warrants out of the Holbrook Justice Court for disobeying a lawful order and failure to appear on the original charges of shoplifting and criminal damage. Thomas was incarcerated at the Navajo County Jail.
The activity listed below is from Navajo County Sheriff’s Deputies assistance on the Navajo and Hopi Reservations.
• Sept. 30 — Deputies assisted the Navajo Nation Police Department for a report of a domestic dispute in progress at Indian Route 41 Mile Post 10 in Pinon. An Officer with the Navajo Nation Police Department located the male subject who was later identified as Matthew Carpenter, 31, of Pinon. Carpenter was subsequently arrested after attempting to flee the scene.
