The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Dec. 30, 2019 — Michael Scorse, 32, of Snowflake, was arrested on state Route 77 at MP 369 in Snowflake, for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Snowflake Justice Court for disobeying a lawful court order on an original charge of shoplifting. Scorse was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Jan. 1 — Montevarde Begay, 50, of Ganado, was arrested in Holbrook, for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Winslow Justice Court for failure to appear on original charges of shoplifting and failure to appear. Begay was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Alicia Aragon, 48, of Winslow, was arrested in Winslow, for DUI-slightest degree, possession of an open container in a vehicle, failure to identify and one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Winslow Justice Court for violation of a court order on an original charge of shoplifting. Aragon was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Jan. 2 — O'Brian John, 29, of Indian Wells, was arrested in Holbrook, for three valid misdemeanor warrants out of the Holbrook Justice Court, Winslow Justice Court and Flagstaff City Court for failure to appear, pre-adjudication rule and violation of a court order. The original charges on the warrants were for disorderly conduct, indecent exposure and shoplifting. John was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Derrick Begay, 30, of Winslow, was arrested in Holbrook, for DUI- slightest degree and extreme DUI- above a 0.15.m Begay was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Jan. 4 — Noah DoBell, 35, of Holbrook, was arrested in Holbrook, for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for pre-adjudication rule on an original charge of possession of a cancelled or fictitious driver’s license and failure to appear. DoBell was booked into to the Navajo County Jail.
