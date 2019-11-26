The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Nov. 10 — Grant Namoki, 20, of Second Mesa, Dion Kuyuaya, 18, of Second Mesa, and Kurtis Lewis, 22, of Phoenix, were arrested on State Route 87 Mile Post 347 located in Winslow, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and open alcoholic container in vehicle. Adults were released from the scene after receiving criminal citations in lieu of incarceration.
— Sandra Danielle Mitchell, 26, of Winslow, was arrested at 2139 North Road located in Winslow, for DUI slightest degree, DUI above .08, extreme DUI above .15 and criminal damage. Mitchell was issued a criminal citation in lieu of incarceration.
• Nov. 11 — Bryant Singer, 34, of Leupp, and Constant Lillian Singer, 39, of Winslow, were arrested on North Park Drive Mile Post 1 located in Winslow, for DUI slightest degree and open alcoholic container in vehicle. Bryant and Constant were issued a criminal citation in lieu of incarceration.
• Nov. 13 — Ellery Green, 39, of Winslow was arrested on State Route 87 at mile post 357 for a valid felony warrant out of the Maricopa County Superior Courts for two counts of aggravated DUI and leaving the scene of an accident. Green was incarcerated at the Navajo County Jail.
— Benito Darius, 44, of San Tan Valley, was arrested at the Navajo County Jail for a confirmed felony warrant out of the Maricopa County Superior Court for probation violation. Darius was currently housed at the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. He was rebooked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Avelardo Ponce, 26, of Holbrook, was arrested at the Navajo County Jail for a valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Flagstaff Municipal Court for fail to remain at the scene of a vehicle accident and drive with license suspended/revoked/cancelled. Ponce was currently housed at the Navajo County Jail on unrelated charges and was rebooked.
