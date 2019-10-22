The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Oct. 6 — Donovan Dale Woody, 30, of Holbrook, was arrested at the corner of West Hopi Drive and 1st Ave, located in the Holbrook city limits for refusing to provide truthful name and disorderly conduct; unreasonable noise while a deputy was assisting the Holbrook Police Department with an unrelated investigation. Woody was incarcerated at the Navajo County Jail.
— Joshua Samuel Begay, 34, a transient was arrested at the Navajo County Jail for a confirmed misdemeanor warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court. Begay had a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on the original charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct. Samuel also had a Navajo County Superior Court Warrant for possession of dangerous drugs. Begay was incarcerated at the Navajo County Jail.
• Oct. 9 — Mathew Keyser, 39, of Sun Valley, was arrested in Sun Valley for disorderly conduct and criminal damage after the reporting person stated Matthew was refusing to leave. Keyser was incarcerated at the Navajo County Jail.
— Mathew Keyser, 39, of Sun Valley, was arrested in Sun Valley for disobeying a lawful court order. Keyser was previously incarcerated on an unrelated incident but was released and ordered not to return to the scene of the alleged crime. Keyser disobeyed a lawful order and was incarcerated into the Navajo County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.