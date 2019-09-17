The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Sept. 1 — Robert Williams, 58, of Holbrook, was arrested at 8100 block of Randall in Joseph City for disorderly conduct, criminal damage and threat and intimidation. Williams was incarcerated at the Navajo County Jail.
• Sept. 4 — Ophelia Charley, 48, of Chinle, was arrested on State Route 87 at mile post 346, outside of Winslow for a warrant out of the Winslow Justice Court for fail to comply on the original charge of liquor in vehicle after she was stopped for a non-moving violation.
• Sept. 6 — Jennifer Wilson, 35, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested on Interstate 40 at mile post 267 outside of Winslow for displaying fictitious plates. Wilson was cited and released in lieu of incarceration.
— Renee Wilson, 35, of Winslow, and Kristen Charlie, 20, from Keams Canyon, were arrested on Interstate 40 at mile post 264, in Holbrook for multiple warrants out of the Holbrook and Winslow Justice Courts after a stop was conducted for a non-moving violation. Wilson was wanted/arrested on failure to comply with court order out of the Holbrook Justice Court on the original charges of shoplifting, underage consumption and failure to appear out of the Winslow Justice Court for the original charge of shoplifting. Charlie was wanted/arrested on the violation on promise to appear out the Winslow Justice Court for the original charge of false reporting to law enforcement. Both individuals were incarcerated at the Navajo County Jail.
The activity listed below is from Navajo County Sheriff’s Deputies assistance on the Navajo and Hopi Reservations.
• Sept. 2 — Area 7 deputy assisted the Navajo Nation Police Department with a disorderly incident in Pinon.
