The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Nov. 17 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies on State Route 77 at milepost 386 in Holbrook arrested Sylvia Jean Reynoso, 50, of Claypool, on a felony warrant out of the Maricopa County Superior Courts for a probation violation. She was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Nov. 18 — Deputies in the 1500 block of North Park Drive in Winslow cited and released Johnny Numkena, 50, of Second Mesa, charged with consuming liquor in public.
• Nov. 19 — Deputies arrested Henry Begay, 51 of Ganado, on two misdemeanor warrants out of the Holbrook Justice Court on two counts of failure to appear on the original charges of criminal trespassing and drinking in public. Henry was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Nov. 20 — Deputies arrested Mariah Bonita Barnell, 20, of Winslow, on 3 misdemeanor warrants out of the Winslow Justice Court possession and/or use of marijuana, domestic violence-related intent/reckless/injure, and failure to comply with a court order. Barnell was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Deputies arrested Kevin Julius Portee, 22, of Holbrook, on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Snowflake Justice Court for failure to comply with a court order on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was into the Navajo County Jail.
— Deputies arrested Christopher David White, 25, of Show Low, on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Show Low Justice Court for failure to comply with a court order on an original charge of DUI to the slightest degree. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Nov. 22 — Deputies on SR 77 at milepost 404 arrested Tilton Thomas Keams Gishie, 26, of Indian Wells, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, aggravated DUI while driver’s license is suspended/canceled/revoked, probation violation, 5 counts of failure to appear, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tilton was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Nov. 23 — Deputies in the 300 block of Sunset Drive in Bushman Acres in Winslow arrested Paul Rodriquez Garcia, 37, of Winslow, on a misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for violation of a court order on an original charge of driving with a suspended/canceled or revoked license. Paul was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
