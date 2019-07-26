The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Claysprings, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• July 15 — Navajo County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8400 block of Javalina Drive in Show Low about a disorderly call. After an investigation Jesse Eden, 33, of Show Low, was arrested for disorderly conduct and trespassing. Eden was booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
• July 16 — Deputies responded to the 200 block of Deer Run Road in Lakeside about a 911 hang up call. After investigation Katrina Milofsky, 49, of Lakeside, was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct per domestic violence. Milofsky was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• July 17 — Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Pine Avenue in Lakeside about a domestic violence call. After investigation Jason Haynie, 37, of Show Low, was arrested for aggravated assault domestic violence, attempted arson, and burglary. Haynie was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Artist Draw in Heber about an accidental shooting. After an investigation Christopher Jones, 21, of Heber, was arrested for disorderly conduct with a firearm, and aggravated assault. Jones was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• July 18 — Deputies responded to the 3800 block of Freeman Hollow Rd in Snowflake about an order of protection violation. After an investigation Michael Davis, 31, of Snowflake, was arrested for failing to comply with a court order. Davis was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• July 19 — Deputies pulled a vehicle over for speed on SR 260 in Heber. After investigating Timothy Rango, 60, of Gilbert, was arrested for DUI. Rango was criminally cited.
— Deputies responded to the 4100 block of SR 260 in Pinetop about a domestic violence call. After investigation William Martin, 28, of Show Low, was arrested for assault domestic violence, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Martin was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• July 14 — Deputies responded to the south exit off Interstate 40 at MP 277 in Joseph City, for a report of theft. The reported thefts totaled at approximately $4,800. The investigation is ongoing.
— Lanteo Haskie, 37, of Indian Wells, was arrested for two valid misdemeanor warrants out of the Holbrook Justice Court for failure to appear on original charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct. Haskie was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• July 15 — Deputies assisted the Department of Public Safety on Interstate 40 at MP 288 in Holbrook, with a reported shooting. Allegedly another vehicle drove by and shot at another moving vehicle on the Interstate. The investigation is ongoing by DPS.
• July 17 — Sean Hayden, 31 of Tucson, was arrested at 1851 State Highway 77 in Holbrook, for criminal damage and disorderly conduct. Sean was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• July 19 — Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle vs deer on Woodruff Road at MP 5 in Woodruff. The reported party had side-swiped a deer while traveling on the roadway. There were no reported injuries.
• July 20 — Kendrick Kabinto, 31, of Holbrook, was arrested on the 200 Block of East Iowa in Holbrook, for aggravated assault on a peace officer. Kabinto was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Bruce Navaho, 42 of Indian Wells, was arrested on Interstate 40 on the eastbound onramp at MP 255 in Winslow, for driving on a suspended driver’s license. Navaho was cited and released.
– Deputies responded to the Southwest cliff of Clear Creek in Winslow, for a male subject who had attempted to jump into the creek and was not breathing. A male subject was located by boating crews and was breathing with multiple injuries throughout his body, including his head. The subject was transported to the Little Colorado Medical Center, then air lifted for further medical treatment. He is expected to survive.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532-6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
ATV/Motorcycle operators remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc. Call the sheriff’s office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
