The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Jan. 19 — Tina Diaz, 37, of Phoenix, was arrested on the 4200 block of Cherry Hills Drive in Winslow, for possession of drug paraphernalia and one valid Felony warrant out of the Maricopa County Superior Court for probation violation on original dangerous drug charges. Diaz was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Lendra Shepherd, 39 of Polacca, as arrested on the 3200 block of West Third Street in Winslow, for DUI- slightest degree. Shepherd was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Jan. 20 — Dean Fowler, 53, of Winslow, was arrested at 100 East Code Talkers Drive in Holbrook, for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for failure to comply on original charges of shoplifting. Fowler was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Rudy Gonzales Jr, 49, of Winslow, was arrested at 100 East Code Talkers Drive in Holbrook, for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Holbrook Justice Court for failure to comply on original charges of driving on a suspended driver’s license. Gonzales was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Jan. 22 — Deputies responded to the 4000 block of Cherry Hills Drive in Winslow, for a reported burglary. The total loss amount was approximately $4,400. The investigation is ongoing.
• Jan. 23 — Guillermo Acosta, 23, of Whittier, was arrested in the 4700 block of Main Street in Joseph City, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Acosta was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Jan. 24 — Quinn Livingston, 27, of Gallup, New Mexico, was arrested on the BNSF railroad tracks at milepost 279 in Winslow, for possession of drug paraphernalia and one valid felony warrant out of the Maricopa County Superior Court for violation of failure to appear on original charges of burglary, possession of burglary tools, criminal damage and resisting arrest. Livingston was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Jan. 25 — Phillip Estudillo, 24, of Winslow, was arrested on the 1400 block of Sunset Road in Winslow, for threatening. Estudillo was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
