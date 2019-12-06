The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Nov. 24 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies on 3rd and Buffalo Street in Holbrook arrested Christopher Robin Poteet, 45, of Holbrook, charged with failure to comply with a police officer. Police said a summons was issued for Poteet.
• Nov. 25 — Deputies on North Park Drive at milepost 2 in Winslow arrested Arnold Yazzie, 28, of Winslow, and Delbert Yazzie, 53, of Sanders, on misdemeanor warrants. Both were booked into the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
• Nov. 27 — Deputies at 2110 N. Park Drive in Winslow cited and released Leland Keevama, 42, of Second Mesa, charged with driving with a suspended/revoked.
• Nov. 30 — Deputies at 137 W. Arizona Street in Holbrook, arrested Merril Sequi, 60, of Polacca, on a warrant out of the Coconino Justice Court for violation of the conditions of his release Violation. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
