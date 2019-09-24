The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Sept. 11 — Amanda Borders, 35, of Winslow, was arrested in Winslow for disorderly conduct; fighting, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of firearm by prohibited possessor. Borders was incarcerated at the Navajo County Jail.
• Sept. 12 — Mariah Liane Sosa, 24, of Houston, Texas, was arrested at the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook, for a confirmed warrant out of Harris County, Texas for burglary of a building.
— Jesus Dino Ray Gurule, 26, of Holbrook, was arrested in Holbrook, for probation violation, possession of a firearm by prohibited possessor, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession/use of a dangerous drugs. Gurule was incarcerated at the Navajo County Jail.
• Sept. 13 — Paul Damon Kinlecheenie, 52, of Winslow, was arrested on Reata Rd. was located in Winslow on four (4) counts of felony cruelty to animals and nine (9) counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals after four dead horses and nine malnourished horses were located on a property located along State Route 99. Kinlecheenie was incarcerated at the Navajo County Jail.
• Sept. 14 — Wanda Wynette Gishie, 36, of Holbrook, was arrested at Navajo Blvd and Iowa St. for a valid warrant for disobeying a lawful order on the original charges of DUI first offense, false report to law enforcement, interfere with judicial proceedings and fail to comply with court order. Gishie was incarcerated at the Navajo County Jail.
