The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
On Dec. 29, 2019 — A Navajo County deputy responded to the 1300 block of Siesta Lane in Show Low regarding Shannan Cory calling in to turn herself in for warrants for her arrest. Shannan Cory, 45, of Show Low, was arrested for her valid and confirmed warrant. Cory was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Dec. 30, 2019 — A deputy conducted a traffic stop at SR 277 and Tonto in Heber for a civil traffic violation. Ivan Avila, 19, of Phoenix was arrested for unlawful flight from law enforcement, resisting arrest, failure to remain at scene of crash, false reporting, open container x7, aggravated DUI and also a warrant for his arrest for DUI. Avila fled from the deputy and ended up wrecking down the road. He was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Dec. 30, 2019 — A deputies responded to the 8500 block of Antelope Drive in Show Low regarding a disorderly subject inside a residence. Raymond Cole, 55, of Show Low, was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal damage per domestic violence. Cole was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Jan. 1 — Ian Bowles, 40, of Scottsdale, was arrested for aggravated DUI and traveling 104 mph in a 65 mph zone. Bowles was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Rainbow Lake Road regarding a disorderly call. Robert Spencer, 32, of Whiteriver, was arrested for a valid and confirmed warrant for his arrest. Spencer was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— A deputy at SR 260 and milepost 301 stopped Tyler Brown, 23, of Peoria, for a criminal traffic violation. Brown was arrested for traveling 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. Brown was issued a criminal citation with promise to appear in court at a later date.
• Jan. 2 — Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Mountain View Way regarding domestic violence. Kalee Helvig-Butler, 26, of Lakeside, was arrested for disorderly conduct and aggravated assault per domestic violence. Helvig-Butler was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Jan. 4 — Deputies responded to the 3800 block of Hidden Ranch Road in Snowflake regarding a domestic violence dispute. Emily Wiessner, 32, of Snowflake, was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct per domestic violence. Wiessner was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
Any information the general public has in reference to suspects in any cases are encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting.
