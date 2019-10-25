The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Oct. 13 — Deputies responded to the 3800 Block of Lewis Ave in Snowflake regarding a domestic violence incident. After investigation, Joshua Walton, 35, of Snowflake, was arrested for disorderly conduct and booked into the Navajo County Show Low Annex.
• Oct. 15 — Deputies performed a traffic stop in the Lakeside area for a speeding violation. The driver, Christian Valenzuela, 25, of Show Low, was arrested for an active and valid warrant and booked into the Navajo County Show Low Annex.
• Oct. 16 — Deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to yield at a stop sign in Overgaard. After further investigation the driver, Michael Willis, 39, of Phoenix was arrested for misconduct involving weapons, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, transport for sale and was booked into the Navajo County Show Low Annex.
• Oct. 17 — Deputies responded to the 4100 block of West White Mountain Boulevard reference theft. After investigation, Jeffrey Kempfer, 39, of Lakeside, was arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jeffrey was booked into the Navajo County Show Low Annex.
• Oct. 19 — Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Village Circle in Show Low about a domestic violence incident. After investigation, Saquasohuh Lang, 47, of Show Low, was arrested for disorderly conduct times two, aggravated assault, preventing the use of 911, and unlawful imprisonment. Lang was booked into the Navajo County Show Low Annex.
