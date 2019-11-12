The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Oct. 29 — Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 87 mile post 353 on a vehicle for a speed violation. Upon further investigation the driver was to be driving without a license and in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Dominic East of Keams Canyon, was cited and released for the mentioned violations.
• Nov. 2 — Deputies responded to the Hopi Travel Plaza for a report of theft of fuel from a semi-truck. Over 100 gallons of fuel was siphoned out of the truck. Deputies still investigating.
