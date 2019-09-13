The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Sept. 1 Navajo County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to SR 260 and Smith Ranch Road in Show Low about a vehicle stranded in the road. After investigation Michelle Keams, 44, of Ganado, was arrested for open container in a vehicle and consuming alcohol in a vehicle.
• Sept. 3 — Deputies responded to the 5200 block of Scott’s Drive in Lakeside about a disorderly call. After investigation Eli Decker, 28, of Virginia, was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal damage. Decker was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Deputies responded to the 3500 block of Evergreen Drive in Overgaard about a disorderly call. After investigation Taylor Steeds, 18, of Heber, was criminally cited for under age drinking.
• Sept. 4 — Deputies responded to the 4300 block of Silver Fox Way in Show Low about a theft. After investigation Michael Brown, 35, of Show Low, was arrested for theft. Brown was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Deputies made a traffic stop for a civil violation on SR 260 in Lakeside. After investigation Donnell Perkins, 64, of Snowflake, was arrested for a valid arrest warrant for a drug violation. Perkins was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
If you have any information that would assist the sheriff’s office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532-6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
ATV/Motorcycle operators, remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Also remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteers handles house watches as part of their services and extends this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc. Call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteer director for your community.
Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
