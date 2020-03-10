The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Feb. 26 — Ethan Rambler, 19 of Polacca, was arrested at 100 East Code Talkers Drive in Holbrook, for destruction of a public jail. Rambler was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Feb. 28 — Phillip Estudillo, 24, of Winslow, was arrested on the 1400 Block of Sunset Road in Winslow, for one valid misdemeanor warrant out of the Winslow Justice Court for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Estudillo was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Feb. 29 — Carl Taylor, 29, of Fort Worth, Texas, was arrested on the 400 Block of West Hopi Drive in Holbrook, for theft of means of transportation and possession of dangerous drugs. Taylor was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
