The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Dec. 1 — Heidi Volz, 51 of Joseph City, was arrested in Joseph City for resisting arrest, criminal damage- domestic violence, disorderly conduct- domestic violence, DUI- slightest degree, DUI- above 0.08 and extreme DUI- above 0.15. Volz was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Dec. 2 — David Tewangoitewa, 40 of Winslow, was arrested in Holbrook, for destruction of a public jail. Tewangoitewa was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
— Approximately 11.3 grams of methamphetamine and multiple items of paraphernalia was located on a female who was transported into the Navajo County Jail. Charges are pending due to federal investigation.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Dec. 2 — Deputies were patrolling in the area of SR260 and Yeager Ln in the Pinetop area when they pulled over a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. Upon further investigation Rosina Marie Davis, 62, of Show Low was placed under arrest for a valid misdemeanor warrant out of Pinetop-Lakeside Justice Court for failure to appear on an original charge of driving on a suspended license.
• Dec. 4 — Deputies were patrolling in the area of Little Mormon Lake Road in the Show Low area they pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Isaiah Lindsey, 18, of Concho, was taken into custody for possession of drug paraphernalia and a DUI investigation.
— Deputies were patrolling in the area of US60 and Clark Road in the Show Low area when they pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation. Shawn Reese, 39, of Lakeside, was cited and released for driving on a suspended drivers license.
• Dec. 5 — Deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 8600 block of Cox Drive in Show Low resulting in Bonnie Peterson, 59, of Show Low, being taken into custody for burglary in the second degree, criminal damage and aggravated harassment.
— Dec. 7 — Deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 5000 block of Holly Hock St in Clay Springs, resulting in Daniel Machado, 20, of Clay Springs being taken into custody for a valid misdemeanor warrant out of Show Low JP on original charges of criminal damage.
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteers hold house watches as part of their services, for those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc. Call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteers director for your community.
Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.