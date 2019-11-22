The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. The following are some of the calls for service for the week of November 10, 2019 through November 16,2019.
• Nov. 11 — Deputies responded to the area of Kay Road and the Maverick fuel station in Lakeside, reference a disorderly subject. After investigation, Levi Loyd, 42, of Lakeside, was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal littering. Loyd was booked into the Navajo County Show Low Annex.
— Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Juniper Drive in Lakeside reference a threatening incident. After investigation, Christopher Bates, 42, of Lakeside, was arrested for threatening/intimidating and use of electronic communications to threaten. Christopher was booked into the Navajo County Holbrook Jail.
• Nov. 12 — Deputies responded to the 5000 block of HollyHock Street in Clay Springs reference a subject having valid felony warrants for her arrest. Jennifer Martin, (38) of Clay Springs was arrested for the valid felony warrant. Jennifer was booked into the Navajo County Show Low Annex.
— Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Tall Pine Road in Show Low reference a disorderly subject. After investigation, Richard Bretz, 76, of Mesa, was arrested for disorderly conduct. Richard was issued a criminal complaint and released on scene.
• Nov. 14 — Deputies performed a traffic stop at Concho Highway milepost 11 for speed. Crystal Paul, 50, of Concho, was arrested for criminal speed in excess of 85. Paul was issued a criminal complaint and released from the scene.
• Nov. 16 — Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Thousand Pines Drive in Overgaard reference trespassing. After investigation, Ricky Brewer, 34, of Overgaard, was arrested for criminal trespassing. Brewer was booked into the Navajo County Show Low Annex.
— Deputies performed a traffic stop at SR260 near Subway in Heber for expired registration. After investigation, Eugene Moravitz, 70, of Tempe, was arrested for DUI. Moravitz was issued a criminal complaint and released to a responsible party
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532-6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.