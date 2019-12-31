The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Dec. 22 — Patricia Pawytewa, 70, of Second Mesa, was arrested in the 2100 North Park Dr in Winslow, for a valid misdemeanor warrant for disobeying a lawful court order on the original charges of DUI. Pawytewa was incarcerated at the NCSO Jail.
• Dec. 25 — Xia Yuanhai, 20, of Los Angeles, California, was arrested on Interstate 40 at milepost 265 eastbound for Excessive Speed. Yuanhai was issued a criminal citation in lieu of incarceration.
• Dec. 27 — Roy Yazzie, 33, of Holbrook, was arrested at the OK RV Park in Holbrook, for DUI and a valid misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on the original charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Yazzie was incarcerated at the Navajo County Jail.
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Claysprings, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Dec. 23 — Deputies responded to the 8400 block of Big Bear Drive in Show Low reference a domestic violence incident. After investigation, Kathryn Durand, 67, of Show Low, was arrested for violation of a court order domestic violence. Durand was cited and released for this incident.
• Dec. 27 — Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Kempa Drive in Lakeside, reference a domestic violence incident. After investigation Nicholas Hollis, 30, of Lakeside, was arrested for aggravated assault domestic violence, preventing use of 911 domestic violence, and disorderly conduct DV. Hollis was booked into the Navajo County Show Low Annex.
ATV/Motorcycle operators, remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteers offer house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area and those leaving on vacation etc. Call the sheriff’s office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteers director for your community.
Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532-6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
