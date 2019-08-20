Navajo County Sheriff’s Office

Show Low Police
- Aug. 6 — Show Low Police responded to the Pine Row Apartments in the 1080 east block of Whipple where an officer arrested Kyle L. Patten, 36, of Snowflake, charged with second degree residential burglary. Police said he allegedly broke into his ex-wife’s apartment to steal a gas can because his vehicle ran out of fuel a few blocks away. Police said the stolen gas can was found sitting on the hood of his car and that he allegedly admitted to breaking into his ex-wife’s residence and stealing it.
- Aug. 7 — Police arrested Cory M. Bradford, 29, of Show Low, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of dangerous drugs that came with a $2,500 bond. He was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia when police allegedly found a usable amount of marijuana and needles and a syringe in his possession during a search subsequent to his arrest on the warrant.
— Police arrested Roxanne Y. Randall, 27, of Show Low, on a warrant out of St. Johns for disorderly conduct that came with a $445 bond.
— Police responded to a fast food restaurant in the 5200 south block of White Mountain Road about a disorderly customer causing a disturbance. Officers arrested Shawn D. Tucker, 41, of Show Low, charged with drinking alcohol in public and on two warrants for failure to appear out of the Pinetop Justice Court that came with $500 bonds each. One warrant was on an original charge of conducting a reckless burn and the other on an original charge of drinking alcohol in public.
— Police cited and released Donna L. Oneil, 43, of Concho, charged with driving with a license suspended for lack of insurance.
- Aug. 8 — Police cited and released Zachary S. Davis, 28, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license.
- Aug. 9 — Police cited and released Ash
- ley N. Daniels, 22, of Show Low, charged with driving with a suspended license due to a lack of insurance. She was
- issued the citation during a minor vehicle collision involving her.
— Police arrested Koree B. Coffelt, 33, of White Mountain Lakes, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original truancy charge (associated with a child in her care) that came with $1,500 bond.
Navajo County Sheriff’s Office
The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Aug. 12 — deputies responded to the 3300 block of Reidhead Street in Heber about a possible domestic violence situation. After investigation Eric Cooper, 57, of Heber, was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct per domestic violence. Cooper was criminally cited due to circumstances.
• Aug. 13 — Deputies responded to the 6700 block of SR 260 in Show Low about a possible domestic violence situation. After investigation Richard Pearce, 61, of Heber, was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct per domestic violence. Pearce was criminally cited due to circumstances.
• Aug. 14 — Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Daggs Circle in White Mountain Lake about a domestic violence situation. After investigation Dustin Luper, 36, of White Mountain Lakes, was arrested for disorderly conduct per domestic violence and aggravated assault. Luper was booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
— Deputies stopped a vehicle for a civil traffic issue on SR 260 in Pinetop. After investigation Michael Fleishmann, 46, of Lakeside, was arrested for a valid arrest warrant and for possession of drug paraphernalia. Fleishmann was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532-6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
