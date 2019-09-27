The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Sept. 15 — Deputies responded to the 1800 block of SR 260 in Heber about an order of protection violation. After investigation Ire Newton, 43, of Show Low, was arrested for violation of an order of protection and public nuisance. Newton was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Sept. 16 — Deputies stopped a vehicle on Lone Pine Dam Road and SR 77 in Show Low for a civil violation. After investigation Wu Fei, 35, of Lakeside, was arrested for driving on a suspended driver’s license and for a valid arrest warrant. Fei was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Deputies responded to Juniper Ridge Drive and White Mountain Drive in Show Low about a road rage incident. After investigation Michael Mack, 80, of Show Low, was arrested for assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct. Mack was criminally cited and released from the scene.
• Sept. 17 — Deputies responded to the 3800 block of Freeman Hollow in Taylor about an order of protection violation. After investigation Michael Davis, 31, of Snowflake, was arrested for aggravated harassment and violating an order of protection. Davis was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532-6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850.Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
ATV/Motorcycle operators, remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteers handles house watches as part of their services and would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc. Call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteer’s director for your community.
Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
