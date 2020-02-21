The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Jan. 27 — A traffic stop was conducted on state Route 87 at milepost 342 in Winslow, resulting in the arrest of Marietta Denny, 53, of Chinle, for DUI-slightest degree. Irvin Yazzie, 56, of Winslow, was also arrested for possession of open container in a vehicle. Denny and Yazzie were both cited and released.
• Jan. 29 — Deputies responded to Squaw Tank Vista in Chevlon Canyon Ranches outside of Holbrook, or a call that a female had fired shots at a residence. Shawna Neseth, 49, of Glendale, was arrested for discharging a firearm at a residential structure (x3), aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (x3) and disorderly conduct with a deadly firearm (x1). Neseth was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
• Feb. 1 — Bonnie Peterson, 53, of Flagstaff, was arrested in the 4700 block of Main Street in Joseph City, for two valid misdemeanor warrants both out of the Show Low Justice Court for failure to appear on original charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing a court order. Peterson was booked into the Navajo County Jail.
