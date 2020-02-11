The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
Area 3
• No arrests made during this week
Area 4
• Feb. 5 — Navajo County Deputies came into contact with Michael Mohoff, 44, of Snowflake, at the 3900 block of Hidden Ranch Road in Snowflake. Upon completion of the contact, Mohoff was arrested for a valid and confirmed warrant for his arrest on initial charges of assault and disorderly conduct. He was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Juniper Ridge Resort in White Mountain Lakes regarding an injury accident. Upon completion of the incident, Mitchell Moffett, 56, of Show Low was arrested for failure to obey police officer during accident investigation. Moffett was issued a criminal citation with promise to appear in court on a later date.
• Feb. 7 — Deputies responded to the 8700 block of Bruce Circle in Show Low regarding a domestic violence incident. Upon completion of the investigation, Ian Bowles, 40, of Scottsdale, was arrested for assault per domestic violence. Ian was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
Area 5 and 6
• Feb. 2 — A deputy conducted a traffic stop at the 700 block of E. Alpine Lane in Pinetop for a civil traffic violation. Upon completion of the traffic stop, Matthew Coats, 51, of Pinetop, was arrested for DUI. Coats was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low. Further charges will be filled upon return of blood results.
• Feb. 3 — Deputies responded to the 6100 block of D Street in Lakeside regarding a domestic violence incident. Upon completion of the investigation, Ciara Southworth, 27, of Lakeside, was arrested for assault per domestic violence. Ciara was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Blue Grass Drive in Pinetop regarding theft of property. Upon completion of the investigation, Lawrence Smith, 38, of Lakeside, was arrested for theft of property and trafficking in stolen property. Smith was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Rim View Drive in Show Low regarding a domestic violence incident. Upon completion of the investigation, Rachel Nauman, 48, of Show Low, was arrested for disorderly conduct per domestic violence. Rachel was transported and booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Feb. 4 — A deputy conducted a traffic stop at State Highway 77 and M.P 351 for a civil traffic violation. Upon completion of the traffic stop, Mario Camacho, 28, of Taylor, was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Camacho was released from the scene pending blood results.
ATV/Motorcycle operators remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers handle house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc. Call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers Director for your community.
Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
