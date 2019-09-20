The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• Sept. 8 — Deputies responded to the 8500 block of Quail Run Road in Show Low for arson of an occupied structure. After investigation Javier Najera, 22, of Show Low, was arrested for arson of an occupied structure.
• Sept. 10 — Deputies made a traffic stop on Penrod Extension in Show Low for a civil violation. After investigation Jenna Williams, 24, of Snowflake, was arrested for a valid arrest warrant for DUI. Williams was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Sept. 12 — Deputies stopped a vehicle on SR 260 in Lakeside. After investigation Phillip Blackburn, 23, of Lakeside, was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs, trafficking in stolen property and failure to appear. Blackburn was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Sept. 13 — Deputies responded to the 3400 block of White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside about a disorderly. After investigation Philbert Ivins, 31, of Whiteriver, was arrested for public nuisance and failure to comply with a court order. Ivins was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• Sept. 14 — Deputies responded to 3600 block of Kristen Drive in Snowflake. Christopher Grubbs, 24, of Snowflake, was arrested for a valid arrest warrant for contempt of court. Grubbs was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532-6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
ATV/Motorcycle operators, remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/motorcycle.
Remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary volunteers handle house watches as part of their services and extends this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation etc. Call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer Director for your community.
Remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATV’s on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
