The Navajo County Sheriff’s Department plans to deploy a new cell phone app to supercharge it’s ability to communicate with the public.
The app will include emergency notifications, links to social media sites, crime reporting and even notices when a convicted sex offender who has done his time moves into a neighborhood. The app will also help deputies gather up information – becoming a potential crime-fighting tool.
The Board of Supervisors last week approved a $30,000 annual contract with the company that developed and manages the app, which people can download onto their cell phones.
One of the main values of the app lies in communicating with people in an emergency – like an approaching wildfire.
Of course, that’s assuming the emergency hasn’t knocked out cell phone service. A big chunk of Navajo County suffered a two-day outage in June when someone with a shotgun blasted away at broadband cables strung on poles between Holbrook and St. Johns.
“As we discovered a couple of weeks ago – sometimes data does go down,” said Lt. Alden Whipple who made the pitch for the new app to the county supervisors.
The app will also link to the county’s social media channels, which includes a Facebook page with 20,000 followers and an Instagram account with 1,200 followers.
The app has already proven valuable in some other states. For instance, when a serious incident occurred in one California town – officers couldn’t get there fast enough to interview witnesses, so officers broadcast a plea for witnesses on a similar, cell phone-based app.
“They were inundated with photos of the event,” said Whipple. “When something crazy is happening, people pull out their cell phones and start recording. So officers were able to build their case and find the people responsible and put them behind bars.”
The Sheriff’s Department hopes the app will build partnerships with the public and increase public engagement. “The real goal is to reduce crime – as well as increase recruitment (of officers) and provide better service.”
The board approved the budget amendment to pay for development of the app and training for the dispatchers and officers and county officials who will operate it. The money will come from federal grant money intended to lessen the impact of the pandemic.
So get ready from tweets from the Sheriff.
All assuming some fool with a shotgun doesn’t knock out cell phone service.
