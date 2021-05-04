Navajo County Sheriff’s Office
The unincorporated areas of Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon, Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Heber-Overgaard, Snowflake, and White Mountain Lake areas are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
- April 20 — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were performing on regular patrol in Joseph City, when they reportedly noticed a yellow Chevrolet Astro van that was out of place in the area. “Deputies then noticed a two-tone Dodge Charger driving around the block multiple times. Deputies were able to make consensual contact with the occupants. Ultimately, the occupants admitted being the driver and passenger of the van. A search of the van was conducted after a K9 alerted the vehicle. A methamphetamine pipe was located,” the police report states. Danae Fish, 35, of Joseph City, and Christopher Rodgers, 47, of Prescott Valley, were both arrested and charged with possession of dangerous drug paraphernalia.
Show Low / Pinetop / Lakeside
- April 21 — Deputies arrested Honwunu Polequaptewa, 21, of Pinetop, on an unspecified warrant.
- April 24 — Deputies arrested Holley Stuart, 30, of Show Low, charged with aggravated DUI with a passenger under 15, Extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15), endangerment, and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
- April 23 — Deputies arrested Josiah Malone, 29, of Whiteriver, charged with DUI to the slightest degree and DUI with a BAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08.
Public Safety Announcement: ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle. Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated. Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Axillary Volunteer’s Director for your community. Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI. Navajo County — For Official Use Only If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: (928)536-7327, (928)532- 6060, (928)535-7111, (928)524-4050, or (928)289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.