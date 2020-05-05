The unincorporated areas of Pinetop-Lakeside, Show Low, Linden, Pinedale, Clay Springs, Overgaard, Heber, Snowflake, White Mountain Lake, Holbrook, Joseph City, Winslow, Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
• April 23
—Deputies on Country Lane in Woodruff, on a report of a burglary in progress, arrested Steven Smith, 34, and Paul Ingraham, 26, both charged with residential burglary and additional drug charges. Police said other residents also came forward to report a total of five burglaries in the area.
— Deputies in the 6800 block of Rim Rock Road cited and released Tamara Delgado, 37, on an unspecified criminal charge.
If you have any information that would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at any one of the local numbers: 928-536-7327, 928-532- 6060, 928-535-7111, 928-524-4050, or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided confidentially to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
