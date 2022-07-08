Navajo County is streamlining the process of winning approval to build a guest house alongside an existing home.
The Board of Supervisors last week approved a staff request to change the system.
Currently, the county requires anyone building a guest house to win approval from the County’s Board of Adjustments. The process takes about two months – even after property owners have submitted complete plans.
The new system will require a simple approval by county planning staff, which means it could take a week if the plan review doesn’t uncover any big problems. Currently, the county gets two or three guest house applications per month and anticipates an increase in applications in the coming year.
The move could help homeowners cash in on the booming market for short-term rentals through sites like Vacation Rental by Owners or Airbnb.
Short term rentals generate some $6.6 billion in economic activity and support 75,000 jobs in Arizona, according to a recent study by Airbnb and Expedia. That included about $2.8 billion in rental payments annually and another $3.8 billion in spinoff activity – mostly spending in town by guests. The rentals also produced about $500 million in state and local tax revenues – including a room tax.
However, the operation of the rental units in residential neighborhoods has also sparked controversy – and sometimes irritated neighbors when guests throw a loud party next door.
Airbnb has banned parties at rental properties after a drunken party degenerated into a fatal gunfight. However, the company relies on a complaint system and ratings by guests and hosts to cope with problems and complaints.
Arizona several years ago passed a law that prevents towns and counties from banning short-term rentals – although homeowner associations can still prevent the practice. A later addition to the law requires property owners with short-term rentals to ensure there’s someone available to neighbors to cope with problems.
Navajo County’s new system comes into play anytime homeowners want to add a detached guest house to their property – whether it’s for rental guests or family members.
Supervisor Daryl Seymore worried that building a bunch of guest houses in residential neighborhoods could effectively increase densities, with more people living on a given piece of property.
“I’m totally in support” of streamlining the process, “but I want to play Devil’s advocate.”
County planner Cody Cooper said all the existing zoning requirements will still apply. Zoning laws cover things like the maximum portion of the property covered by buildings, lot sizes, setbacks, road access, drainage, parking, wastewater systems and other requirements. Anyone building a guest house will still have to comply with the same requirements.
Seymore wondered what would happen if a property owner built a guest house – then split the lot – essentially creating two homes where there had once been only one.
In that case, said Cooper, each lot would have to meet all the requirements for that particular zoning including dwelling unit densities per acre.
The zoning laws don’t give the county any control over who’s living in a particular dwelling unit.
“We definitely understand your concern,” said Cooper. But each zone has a minimum lot size designed to result in a certain density. So you can’t build apartments in a residential zone, which limits density to one to four homes per acre. If the zone requires a minimum 10,000 square foot lot, the homeowner couldn’t split the lot and create two lots smaller than that minimum.
