$100,000 federal grant will help White Mountains Coalition build tiny homes to get people off the streets
The Navajo County Board of Supervisors this week approved a $100,000 grant to help the White Mountain Coalition Against Homelessness provide short term housing to get people off the streets.
The money will come from the county’s stash of federal American Rescue Plan grants.
The money will help the Coalition create transitional housing, which will provide shelter for 90 days to help the homeless get back on their feet and transition to a new life.
The county has only one homeless shelter, which is in Holbrook. But the Coalition wants to create short term housing where people can get off the streets, find a job or connect with the social services they need.
“The program helps those suffering from homelessness by providing help with shelter, food and the tools to be self-sufficient,” said the grant application. “With the funding, the project will build tiny houses to accommodate people in need. The project will also install the water, sewer, and electric lines in the houses. The project will increase the WMCAH’s capacity to serve more people in need.”
The timetable in the grant application sets Sept. 30 as the completion date for the units, with the groundbreaking for construction on May 15.
Navajo County received millions in federal grant funding through the American Rescue Plan, some of which it has distributed to community groups and towns in the region.
The number of homeless people in Arizona has increased by about a third since 2020, with the bulk of the known homeless living in the Valley, according to an annual survey by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The tracking report on homelessness didn’t provide a separate breakdown for Navajo or Apache counties.
On any given day, some 11,000 Arizona residents are homeless, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That includes about 1,000 families, perhaps 1,000 veterans and about 2,000 people suffering chronic, long-term homelessness.
The US Department of Education reports that about 21,000 Arizona students experience homelessness at some point during the school year.
In Phoenix, more than half of the 5,000 homeless are living on the streets and the rest in shelters. But the Valley has far more shelter beds than rural counties like Navajo County – where many of the homeless camp in the woods. The valley’s 2,000 emergency shelter beds are full almost every night. Increases in homelessness in the Valley ranged from about 5% in Avondale to 167% in Sun City.
Arizona’s one of the 10 states where more than 15% of the people staying in homeless shelters proved to be veterans, according to the 2021 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress. HUD in 2021 actually skipped the attempt to provide a tally of all of the homeless people outside of shelters, due to concerns about the pandemic and the difficulty of undertaking the census.
In 2019, the report showed that 21 out of every 10,000 veterans is homeless, compared to 17 out of 10,000 Americans.
No one’s sure why the number of homeless veterans is increasing in Arizona, but it could stem at least in part from the rapid increase in rents and home prices in Arizona in the past year.
The flush of federal infrastructure money has given many counties and cities money to support community efforts, like the White Mountains Coalition Against Homelessness.
The group was formed in 2015 to offer a “90-day, clean and sober working temporary housing program.”
Residents agree to remain sober and seek work. Once they get a job, they agree to save half of their income to build up an account to help find housing once they leave the shelter.
“Our mission is to help people lift themselves up and out of homelessness and into a productive, brighter future,” said the group on its website (azwmcah.org/about).
Nationally, an estimated 500,000 people are homeless on any given night. About a third of them – 200,000 – have no shelter at all.
Families make up roughly a third of the homeless, with about 1.6 million children homeless in the course of the year. That also works out to about 200,000 on any given day – although many of them do find some kind of shelter. Among homeless women, 60% have children under the age of 18.
Domestic violence, drug use and mental illness all play an oversized role in how people become homeless – but the cost of housing also plays an important role. Rates of homelessness are much higher in cities with expensive housing.
