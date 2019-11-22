Navopache Electric Coop restoring power, line by line

WHITE MOUNTAINS - Navopache Electric Cooperative (NEC) is still working to restore power for some White Mountain areas, according to a press release issued this morning and a brief phone conversation with NEC Communication Specialist Jennifer Wade.
"Due to the storm that brought us heavy winds, rain and heavy, wet snow we have crews continuing to work to restore service for the members still affected by this outage," according to the press release.
NEC crews and some volunteer crews "have worked through the night and will continue to work diligently and systematically to continue to make the necessary repairs to restore service to affected members as soon as safely possible," also according to the press release.
"Areas that are taking longer to restore power are some of the most remote and rugged areas to access," says Wade. "Power has been restored to certain areas by re-routing the transmission lines. But, there are areas with "spotty" coverage because some transformers serve individual lines, explained Wade. This is why one neighbor may have power while another does not.
As of approximately 1:30 p.m.:
Greens Peak - Crews are still working to restore service to this area. "There are still remaining small spotty areas of outages due to broken electrical poles, fuses, and transformers that require repairs."
Nutrioso into NEC's New Mexico territory - Crews are still working to restore power.
Springerville, Eagar & Greer - Power has been restored to these areas.
McNary, Whiteriver - Power has been restored to these areas with the exception of a few areas that may experience "spotty" outages.
Pinetop-Lakeside - The majority of Pinetop-Lakeside has been restored with the exception of a few areas that may experience small, "spotty" outages.
Warming Center - Navajo County is working with the American Red Cross to staff a “Warming Center” at the Timber Mesa Fire & Medical District Station located at 2922 W. White Mountain Blvd in Lakeside.
Non-Emergencies - As we work to restore service, we encourage our members to check on their neighbors. If NON-EMERGENCY assistance is required you can reach out to your local fire and police departments on non-emergency lines.
EMERGENCIES - If there is an emergency situation, please call 911.
"We understand that the extended outage is frustrating and we apologize for the inconvenience this is causing," assures Wade on behalf of NEC. "We appreciate your continued support of our crews who have been diligently working since Wednesday evening to the present to restore service to our valued members as soon as they safely can do so."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.