Over 20 pounds of methamphetamine and 7 pounds of fentanyl were seized by Navajo County sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop on June 29 on Interstate 40 in the Winslow area.
Maria Victoria Morales-Ramirez, 30, and Marco Polo Chavez-Lopez, 38, both of California, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for multiple drug charges and child abuse charges.
During the course of the traffic stop, deputies became suspicious of criminal activity. A certified narcotics detection dog was walked around the vehicle and had a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed 20.3 pounds of methamphetamine and 7,650 M-30 fentanyl pills. The estimated street value is over $670,000.
The two suspects were traveling with six children, ages ranging from 1 month old to 9 years old. The children were turned over to the Arizona Department of Child Safety.
On June 28, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Holbrook and arrested two people on drug charges.
William Ellis, 65, of Kentucky, and Amanda Jayne Peay, 42, of Michigan were both arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for numerous drug charges.
As the investigation into the traffic stop was conducted, indicators were noted of criminal activity. Consent to search the vehicle was given to the deputies by both the driver and passenger.
During the search, multiple boxes of Huggies diapers that were taped were located in the trunk. Inside the boxes were several vacuum-sealed bags of a white substance that appeared to be methamphetamine.
The total weight of the methamphetamine was 30.6 pounds with an estimated street value of over $830,000.
