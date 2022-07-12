The unincorporated areas surrounding Holbrook, Joseph City, and Winslow including Adamana, Goodwater, Sun Valley, Woodruff, and Chevelon Canyon are provided law enforcement services by the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
The following information is from calls for service from Sunday, June 19, 2022, through Saturday, June 25, 2022.
On June 21, 2022, Deputies arrested Danae Fish (36) of Joseph City, at the Loves Truck Stop in Joseph City, for valid and confirmed warrants. Danae was booked into Navajo County Jail for those warrants.
On June 22, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook for a report of jail property damage. Carlos Jared Gonzalez-Trejo (22) homeless, was rebooked into the Navajo County Jail and charged with the Destruction of Jail Property.
On June 23, 2022, Deputies arrested Kyle Michael Morgan (39) of Lake Havasu City, in Holbrook, for Providing False Information on Public Records, and Sex Offender Registration-Failure to Disclose Vehicle Ownership. Both charges were related to his failure to provide accurate and true information on the Sex Offender Registration. Kyle was booked into Navajo County Jail.
Heber/Overgaard/Clay Springs/Pinedale
On June 20, 2022, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 260 at Covered Wagon Trail in Heber. After a DUI investigation was conducted, Rhonda Peterson (64) of Overgaard, was arrested for DUI-related charges, and passenger James Bond (65) of Overgaard, was arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On June 21, 2022, Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Covered Wagon Trail in Overgaard for a report of illegal burning. Deputies arrived and spoke with Rachel Beirne (29) of Tempe, and advised Navajo County was in active Stage 2 Fire Restriction. Rachel was cited and released for Fire Restriction Violation/Outside Burning.
Show Low/Linden/ Silver Lake Estates
On June 24, 2022, Deputies responded to the 6900 block of Queens High Road in Linden for a report of a violation of a court order. Deputies spoke with the reporting party who advised Teddy Hansen was not allowed on the property. Teddy was contacted and later arrested for Failure to Comply with a Court Order.
Pinetop/Lakeside/Wagon Wheel
On June 22, 2022, Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Larson Road in Lakeside for a disorderly call. Deputies arrived and spoke with the individuals inside the residence. It was learned there was an argument and items thrown. Jacob Carter (31) of Lakeside, was arrested and booked into the Navajo County Annex for Disorderly Conduct/Domestic Violence.
Any information the public has in reference to suspects, in any case, is encouraged to assist law enforcement with information about the criminal activity. Your help is greatly appreciated. In addition, anyone with information can call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 for confidential reporting.
ATV/Motorcycle operators please remember anyone riding on a public road (dirt or pavement) must have the proper license and other applicable paperwork. Any operator of an ATV/Motorcycle is responsible to know the laws associated with operating his or her ATV/Motorcycle.
Please remember no matter the time of the year, you must possess a burn permit issued by your local police or fire department for any outdoor burning. Your compliance is very much appreciated.
Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers want everyone to know they do house watches as part of their services, would like to extend this service to those who have part-time homes in the area, and those leaving on vacation, etc…. Please call the Sheriff’s Office to speak to or leave a message for the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteer’s Director for your community.
Please remember to buckle up and watch out for motorcycles and ATVs on the roadways. Be courteous to other drivers and if you must consume alcohol get a designated driver, not a DUI.
If you have any information which would assist the Sheriff’s Office in keeping your community safe, please contact a supervisor or deputy at one of our local phone numbers: 928-524-4050 or 928-289-6850. Information can also be provided to WeTip at 1-800-782-7463.
